New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Biotech Startup Expo - 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on Thursday.

Union Ministers Jitendra Singh, Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan were also present at the event.

Also Read | India Registers Nearly 40% Spike, Reports 7,240 New COVID-19 Cases and 8 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the Biotech Startup Expo - 2022 is a two-day event being held on June 9 and 10.

It is being organised by the Department of Biotechnology and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).

Also Read | Samajwadi Party MLC Lal Bihari Yadav Booked for Hateful Remarks Against Shivling and Lord Shiva (Watch Video).

The event is being held to mark the completion of ten years of setting up of BIRAC. The theme of the Expo is 'Biotech Startup Innovations: Towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat'.

The Expo will act as a platform to connect entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, scientists, researchers, bio-incubators, manufacturers, regulators, government officials, etc, said the PMO.

About 300 stalls are set up at the Expo, that showcases the applications of biotechnology in various fields such as healthcare, genomics, biopharma, agriculture, industrial biotechnology, waste-to-value, and clean energy, among others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)