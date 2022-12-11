Nagpur, Dec 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of the Nagpur-Mumbai 'Samruddhi Expressway' here.

The first phase connects Nagpur to the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district covering a distance of 520 km.

The length of the total project, officially named as 'Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg', will be 701 km.

The project is the brainchild of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and was conceptualised when he was the chief minister in 2015. Once completed, the expressway will reduce the travel time from Nagpur to Mumbai to seven hours.

