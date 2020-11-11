New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Office-cum-residential complex of Cuttack bench of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) via video conferencing.

"Inaugurating Office-cum-Residential Complex of Cuttack Bench of ITAT," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Speaking at the occasion, Prime Minister Modi said: "Now the Cuttack bench of ITAT will provide modern tax services to not just people of Odisha, but also to other parts of east and northeast India. Now, this bench will also help the Kolkata bench in meeting the pending appeal."

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik were also present at the event.

The Cuttack Bench of the ITAT was created and started functioning in 1970, and its jurisdiction extends to the whole of Odisha.

The newly-built office-cum-residential complex of ITAT, Cuttack is spread over an area of 1.60 acres of land allotted by the Odisha government free of cost in the year 2015.

The total built-up area of the office complex is 1938 square metre over 3 floors including, inter alia, the spacious court room, ultra-modern record room, well-equipped chambers for the members of the bench, library room, well-equipped modern conference hall, with sufficient space for the litigants, bar room for lawyers, chartered accountants, among other things, an official release said. (ANI)

