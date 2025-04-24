Madhubani, April 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple development projects worth over Rs 13,480 crore in Bihar's Madhubani on Thursday. The Prime Minister is participating in a programme marking National Panchayati Raj Day and presented National Panchayat Awards, recognising and incentivising best-performing Panchayats on the occasion.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of an LPG bottling plant with a rail unloading facility at Hathua in Gopalganj District of Bihar worth around Rs 340 crore. This will help in streamlining the supply chain and improving the efficiency of bulk LPG transportation. Boosting power infrastructure in the region, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 1,170 crore and also inaugurated multiple projects worth over Rs 5,030 crore in the power sector in Bihar under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme. PM Narendra Modi Sends Stern Message Over Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says ‘India Will Identify, Trace, Punish Every Terrorist and Their Backers’ (Watch Video).

To boost rail connectivity across the nation, the Prime Minister flagged off Amrit Bharat Express between Saharsa and Mumbai, Namo Bharat Rapid Rail between Jaynagar and Patna and trains between Pipra and Saharsa and Saharsa and Samastipur. He also inaugurated the Supaul Pipra rail line, Hasanpur Bithan Rail line and two 2-lane Rail over bridges at Chapra and Bagaha. He dedicated the Khagaria-Alauli Rail line. These projects will improve connectivity and lead to the overall socio-economic development of the region. National Panchayati Raj Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Visit Bihar Today; Inaugurate Several Key Projects Worth INR 13,480 Crore.

He handed over keys to some beneficiaries, marking the Grih Pravesh of 1 lakh PMAY-G and 54,000 PMAY-U houses in Bihar. The Prime Minister also distributed benefits of around Rs 930 crore under the Community Investment Fund to over 2 lakh SHGs from Bihar under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY- NRLM). PM Modi also handed over sanction letters to 15 lakh new beneficiaries of PMAY-Gramin and released instalments to 10 lakh PMAY-G beneficiaries from across the country.

