Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stones of various development works to be undertaken in Simhachalam Devasthanam with the funds of the central government scheme 'PRASHAD' and as part of Swadesh Darshan 2.O schemes at Borra Caves to provide additional facilities.

The central government has proposed a scheme called 'PRASHAD' (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive) for the development of spiritual centres across the country.

As a part of that, work has been started under the auspices of the state tourism department to undertake development works at a cost of Rs 54.4 crores within the limits of Simhachalam Varaha Lakshminrisimhaswamy Devasthanam.

On this occasion, the officials of the central and state tourism departments organized this program organized in the premises of the local Simhachal Kshetra on Thursday.

Participating in the program, MLA Sumukshetty Srinivasa Rao expressed his gratitude for the steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to develop Simhachalam Kshetra at the level of Tirupati.

He said that Prime Minister Modi's efforts for the development of temples across the country are commendable.

"Cultural traditions should be given to the people as heritage. A large number of devotees from the states of Orissa and Chhattisgarh along with the people of North Andhra visit Simhachalam Devasthanam. The glory of Simhachala Kshetra should spread across the country and for that all the officials should work with integrity and make good use of the funds to provide facilities to the people as soon as possible," he said.

BJP State Vice President PVN Madhav said that Prime Minister Modi's work towards increasing the spiritual splendour of the country by connecting all the shrines is highly commendable.

He said that the steps being taken by all the shrines in the country to regain their former glory as a part of the Prasada scheme will help in developing the spiritual feeling among the people.

'Prasad' scheme will carry out various development works in Simhachal Kshetra with central funds of Rs.54.4 crores. Accommodation facilities for pilgrims at the bottom of the hill, four bus shelters, minimum facilities, food courts, two and four wheeler parking, green forests and viewpoints will be established at the new ghat road.

1200 steps will be improved in the stairway. Shade arrangements, good water facility and ATMs will be arranged along the stairway. Q-complex at the top of the hill, waiting rooms for darshan (G+1), multi-storied shopping building, pilgrim information centre, food courts, 500-seat amphitheatre, solar power plant, cold storage rooms, kitchen with modern facilities, baggage screening Construction of machines, electrical charging centers and other development works will be done.

Similarly, as part of the Swadesh Darshan 2.O schemes, work will be done with central funds of Rs 30 crores for the creation of additional facilities in Borra Caves.

Mainly the main entrance of Borra Caves, parking, toilet blocks and streets will be developed. At the caves, waiting halls for pilgrims, development of the cave path and food plazas will be set up. Complete changes and lighting arrangements will be made inside the caves. (ANI)

