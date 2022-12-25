New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh paid tributes to Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya on his birth anniversary on Sunday at Central Hall in the Parliament.

"Humble tribute to the great son of Mother Bharati, Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviyaji on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to the country's education, for which he will always be remembered," PM Modi tweeted in hindi.

Born on December 25, 1861, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) in Uttar Pradesh, Malviya played a key role in the Indian independence struggle against British rule and founded the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in 1916.

He is also remembered for his role in ending the Indian indenture system, especially in the Caribbean.

Malviya breathed his last on November 12, 1946, at the age of 84.

In 2014, he was posthumously conferred with Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award. (ANI)

