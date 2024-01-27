Dehradun, January 27: A delegation of farmers from Haridwar, led by former Chief Minister and MP Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and former Cabinet Minister Swami Yatishwaranand, met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Sevak Sadan located at the Chief Minister's residence on Saturday. "He expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for increasing the sugarcane price in the state by Rs 20 per quintal for the years 2023-24. The members of the delegation expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the decisions taken from time to time by the central and state governments in the interest of farmers," the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

Expressing his gratitude to everyone, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously making efforts to raise the standard of living of farmers. Many schemes are being run in the fields of agriculture and horticulture. Continuous efforts are being made by the state government towards doubling the income of farmers. ‘UCC Committee Completed its Draft’: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Informs While Addressing 'NaMo Nav Matdata Sammelan’ in Roorkee, Vows to Implement Uniform Civil Code Across State (Watch Video).

The Chief Minister said that for 2023-24 in the state, the price of the early variety of sugarcane has been fixed at Rs 375 per quintal and the price of the normal variety has been fixed at Rs 365 per quintal.

"The Chief Minister said that during the nine-and-a-half-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many schemes have been launched for the welfare of the poor. The benefits of the schemes have been given, keeping every section in mind," the CMO said in the statement. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Cabinet Ministers Set to Visit Ayodhya’s Ram Temple on February 2.

Rapid work has also been done in the direction of women's empowerment. Schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, and Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana have proved to be a boon for the people. In the state, too, the benefits of the schemes are being given, keeping every section in mind. He said that the state government is committed to solving every problem faced by farmers.

