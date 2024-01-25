Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed the 'NaMo Nav Matdata Sammelan’ in Roorkee on Thursday, January 25. The latter told the five-member UCC Committee has completed its draft under the chairmanship of Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. “This information was given to me today itself. As soon as we get the draft, we will call a session of the assembly and implement the Uniform Civil Code throughout the state”, he added. Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand: Complete Ban on Polygamy, Registration of Live-in Relationship in State’s UCC Draft, Say Reports.

Uttarakhand CM Says 'UCC Committee Completed its Draft'

#WATCH | Roorkee, Uttarakhand: Addressing the 'NaMo Nav Matdata Sammelan’ Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "... Under the chairmanship of Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the five-member UCC Committee has completed its draft. This information was given to me today itself.… pic.twitter.com/18oo00GpND — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)