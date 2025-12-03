New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met West Bengal BJP MPs today in Parliament. He said the current situation in the state requires clear communication and public outreach, and the party must strongly counter what is happening on the ground.

Regarding preparations for 2026, the PM asked MPs to begin preparing detailed presentations and ensure complete groundwork for upcoming political planning and mobilisation.

The Prime Minister told BJP MPs from West Bengal that incidents like the assault on MP Khagen Murmu must be highlighted effectively so that people understand the violence attributed to the TMC.

Yesterday, on 3rd December, PM Modi met all Assam Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs in Parliament at his office. During the meeting, he discussed their parliamentary activities and advised them to be more active among the public.

The PM emphasised that MPs should focus on increasing public participation alongside development work in their constituencies. He highlighted sports festivals and social media campaigns as effective ways to connect with people.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry in 2026. The first election will be held in Assam. Assam has 126 assembly seats, Kerala has 140, Tamil Nadu has 234, West Bengal has 294, and the union territory of Puducherry has 30 assembly seats. (ANI)

