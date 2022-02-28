New Delhi, February 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Morarji Desai on his birth anniversary, saying the former prime minister made extensive efforts to make India more prosperous.

Born in 1896 in Valsad, then part of the state of Bombay and now in Gujarat, Desai was the first non-Congress prime minister of the country. National Science Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to All Scientists and Science Enthusiasts.

I pay homage to our former PM Shri Morarjibhai Desai. He is widely respected for his monumental contribution to nation building. He made extensive efforts to make India more prosperous. He always emphasised on probity in public life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2022

"He (Morarji Desai) is widely respected for his monumental contribution to nation building. He made extensive efforts to make India more prosperous. He always emphasised on probity in public life," Modi said in a tweet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)