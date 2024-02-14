New Delhi, February 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to the CRPF personnel killed in a terror attack in Pulwama on this day in 2019. He said on X, "I pay homage to the brave heroes who were martyred in Pulwama. Their service and sacrifice for our nation will always be remembered." Pulwama Attack Anniversary 2024: PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to Soldiers Martyred in Pulwama Terror Attack, Says 'Their Sacrifice Will Always Be Remembered'.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Pulwama Martyrs

I pay homage to the brave heroes who were martyred in Pulwama. Their service and sacrifice for our nation will always be remembered. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2024

Pakistan-linked terrorists had rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy on February 14, 2019, killing 40 personnel. In a retributive strike, the Indian Air Force had bombed suspected terrorist camps in Pakistan's Balakot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)