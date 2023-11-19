New Delhi, November 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to his predecessor Indira Gandhi on her 105th birth anniversary. Taking to his official handle on X, PM Modi posted, "On her birth anniversary, tributes to Smt Indira Gandhi, India's former Prime Minister." Born on November 19, 1917, Indira Gandhi left an indelible mark in national politics and served as the third Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination on October 31, 1984.

The country's first, and, to date, only female prime minister, she emerged as a central figure in Indian politics as the leader of the Congress. The daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of independent India, Indira was succeded in the country's highest office by her son Rajiv Gandhi. Rani Lakshmi Bai Jayanti 2023: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Rani of Jhansi on Her Birth Anniversary, Hails Her as Symbol of Indian Women's Bravery.

Her combined tenure of 15 years and 350 days made her the second-longest-serving PM after her father. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi, in a separate post, also extended birthday greetings to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary 2023: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to India's First Prime Minister.

"On his birthday, my best wishes to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Ji. He is known for his energetic nature and is making an outstanding contribution in aspects relating to earth sciences, which particularly benefit our farmers and scientists. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," PM Modi posted from his official handle on X.

