New Delhi, January 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar on the occasion of his birth anniversary, which is observed as Thiruvalluvar Day.

"On Thiruvalluvar Day, I pay homage to the wise Thiruvalluvar and recall his noble thoughts. Diverse in nature, they are a source of great motivation for people from all walks of life. I would also urge the youth to read the Kural," he tweeted. Delhi Traffic Update Today: Traffic Advisory Issued for PM Narendra Modi's Roadshow, Check List of Roads Closed or Affected and Diversions.

Thiruvalluvar's book, the Kural, is a collection of poems that offer aphoristic wisdom on a variety of issues. The 133 feet tall stone sculpture of the famous Tamil poet-saint, right next to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari, was dedicated to the people of Tamil Nadu on January 1, 2000.

