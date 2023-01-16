New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a grand roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in the national capital.

The two-day national executive meeting of the BJP will be held at NDMC Convention Centre here starting today

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Severe Cold Wave Conditions Very Likely to Grip Parts of North India, Including Delhi-NCR, Till January 18, Says IMD.

BJP's national president JP Nadda along with Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of BJP ruled States and other senior party leaders will participate in the event.

The roadshow will take place in honour of PM Modi. The roadshow previously planned for Tuesday will now be held today with a change in the party's schedule and will be held this afternoon from Patel Chowk to Parliament Street.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Wife Kills Husband With Lover's Help, Dumps Body in Septic Tank, Arrested.

Vehicular traffic movement is likely to get affected in parts of Delhi and a special traffic arrangements have been put in place to allow smooth flow of traffic, the Delhi Police said.

This is the first major meeting of the party after the landslide victory in Gujarat. Earlier, in his home state of Gujarat, PM Modi organized a mega road show covering a distance of more than 50 kilometres for more than five hours.

"Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is organizing a road show having mass public participation on Sansad Marg from Patel Chowk to Sansad Marg-Jai Singh Road Junction on January 16 from 3 pm onwards. Prime Minister of India will grace the said road show with his presence. Special Traffic arrangements will be in place to ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of the roadshow route," said Delhi Police in a statement.

According to the traffic advisory Ashoka Road (Windsor Place to Jai Singh Road GPO Both Carriageways), Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Road (Janpath to Sansad Marg), Rafi Marg (Rail Bhawan to Sansad Marg), Jantar Mantar Road, Imtiaz Khan Marg and Bangla Sahib Lane will remain closed on January 16 from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Delhi Police further informed that Baba Kharak Singh Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Park Street/Shankar Road, Minto Road, Mandir Marg, Barakhamba Road, Panchkuain Road, Raisina Road, Tolstoy Road, Janpath, Firozeshah Road, Rafi Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, Chelmsford Road, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, DDU Marg, Ranjit Singh flyover, Talkatora Road and Pandit Pant Marg are expected to experience a heavy volume of traffic during the roadshow.

Traffic will be diverted at Gol Dak Khana, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, Windsor, Rail Bhawan, Outer CC-Sansad Marg Junction, Raisina Road-Jantar Mantar Road Junction, Janpath-Tolstoy Road Junction and Tolstoy road KG Marg junctions.

Delhi Police has advised people to avoid the above-mentioned roads, stretches and areas the roadshow will cover.

BJP's general secretary Vinod Tawde, a mega exhibition based on six different themes including Good Governance First, Inclusive and Empowered India, Vishwa Guru Bharat will be showcased at NDMC Convention Centre during the two-day executive meeting.

Before the national executive, a meeting of the party's national office bearers, state unit presidents and various organisational secretaries will be held at the BJP headquarters. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)