New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared divine moments on the landmark opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

"Divine moments from Ayodhya. Every Indian will remember this day. May Prabhu Shri Ram always bless us," PM Modi posted on X on Monday.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony.

The Prime Minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals.

The 'Ram Nagri' Ayodhya also grabbed global eyeballs, with earthen lamps or diyas lit up on a massive scale and crackers going up and dazzling the night sky in different parts of the city.

The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests.

Distinguished individuals from various domains, including cricket, film, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture, and other fields, attended the ceremony. (ANI)

