Patna (Bihar) [India], October 23 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallies in Bihar on Friday, Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav said that PM Modi should speak out on Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan, joblessness and COVID-19 deaths in Bihar.

"PM should speak out today on Chirag Paswan, joblessness, migrants issue and COVID-19 deaths in Bihar. He will effectively turn all big lies into truth during his speech. He should now stop his 'Jumlebaazi'," said Yadav.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur in poll-bound Bihar today.

He is scheduled to hold 12 election rallies in Bihar starting from today.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said that PM Modi will be addressing his first rally for Bihar polls and he is very fond of the state.

"Today PM Modi will address his first rally for Bihar polls. He is very fond of Bihar. PM Modi's rallies will help NDA to successfully create a new wave in this election season," said Rai.

The BJP and the JDU had agreed to contest on 121-122 seats respectively in the 243-member assembly. The JDU, which has a share of 122 seats according to the understanding, has given seats to Hindustani Awaam Morcha of Jitin Ram Manjhi from its quota.

BJP had formally inducted the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and assigned the party 11 seats as part of seat distribution among allies for the Bihar polls.

Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

