New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday to brief on the evolving situation in west Asia as the Indian leader emphasized the need for early restoration of peace and stability.

"Received a phone call from PM @netanyahu of Israel. He briefed me on the evolving situation. I shared India's concerns and emphasized the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region," Modi said on X.

Also Read | 'It All Ended With the Flight Accident': Friends Express Grief Over Demise of Rajasthan's Prateek Joshi in Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad.

Israel attacked Iran early Friday in strikes that took out top military officers and hit nuclear and missile sites, raising the potential for an all-out war between the two bitter Middle East adversaries. It appeared to be the most significant attack Iran has faced since its 1980s war with Iraq.

Earlier in the day, the external affairs ministry said India is "deeply concerned" over the recent developments between Iran and Israel and is "closely monitoring" the evolving situation.

Also Read | Air India Plane Crash: LIC and Bajaj Allianz Ease Policy Settlement Procedures to Provide Swift Relief to Victims' Families; Check Claim Process.

India urged "both sides to avoid any escalatory steps".

The MEA also asked all Indian nationals in the region to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories.

India asserted that it enjoys "close and friendly relations" with both the countries and "stands ready to extend all possible support".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)