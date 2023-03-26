New Delhi, March 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to spend around six hours with top military brass of the country in Bhopal where he will address and discuss with them the present and future security challenges faced by the country.

During the Combined Commanders' Conference scheduled to be held for three days from March 30 to April 1, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to witness the indigenous innovations in the field of defence during his presence there on the last day (April 1), Defence officials told ANI.

Among the top brass who will be present with the Prime Minister are Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande, navy chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar and Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

The innovations to be showcased to the Prime Minister for around an hour will include technologies and products developed by both private sector firms as well as the ones developed by the personnel from the three defence forces, they said.

The combined commanders conference this time is being organised by the Indian Navy on a rotational basis and is being held in the Kushabhau Thakre Hall in Bhopal. The Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan is expected to address the top brass of the military including the three services chiefs on the first day of the even on March 30.

The forces will also give briefings to the Prime Minister on the efforts and actions taken by them to enhance integration among themselves. A number of new initiatives are in the pipeline including the creation of theatre commands where the threats to the country would be tackled by the theatre commanders while the staff work like acquisitions and training would be done by services headquarters.

On March 31, the services are likely to discuss their different plans with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. During his address, the Prime Minister is expected to convey the government's views and directives on different global and regional issues to the forces.

It is during such discussions with the top defence brass, the Prime Minister had asked the forces to enhance jointness and prepare for an integrated response to future threats. The innovations expected to be showcased to the Prime Minister are likely to include a machine pistol named Asmi which has been developed by Lt Col Prasad Bansod of the Indian Army. Many other pieces of assault equipment are also expected to be shown by the Army.

The Navy and the Air Force are also expected to come up with their innovations which can help them in combat readiness and reduce imports. The officers of the military apart from the CDS and services chiefs at the event will include the three Vice Chiefs, CISC, seven Army command chiefs, six air command chiefs and the three command chiefs from the Indian Navy. Once the theatre commands come up, the three services are likely to merge some of their commands.

