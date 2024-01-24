New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will inaugurate an "integrated industrial township at Greater Noida" (IITGN), which has been developed in line with the Centre's vision of integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects under PM-GatiShakti.

Built at a cost of Rs 1,714 crore, the project is spread over 747 acres and is located near the intersection of eastern and western dedicated freight corridors, with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to the south and the Delhi-Howrah broad gauge railway line to the east.

Also Read | ACB Raids in Telangana: Properties Worth Rs 100 Crore Found During Anti Corruption Bureau Searches Against TSRERA Secretary.

IITGN's strategic location ensures unparalleled connectivity, as other infrastructure for multi-modal connectivity is present in the vicinity of this project, the officials said.

Notably, the PM is set to launch development projects worth more than Rs 19,100 crore in Bulandshahr in western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, officials said. Modi will inaugurate the 173-km-long double-line electrified section between New Khurja and New Rewari on the dedicated freight corridor (DFC) by flagging off goods trains from the two stations through video conferencing.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Balireddy Prudhvi Raj, Choreographer Jani Master Join Jana Sena; JSP Leader Pawan Kalyan Welcomed Duo (Watch Video).

The projects are related to several important sectors like rail, road, oil and gas, urban development, and housing.

At around 5:30 PM, the Prime Minister will welcome French President Emmanuel Macron in Jaipur. The Prime Minister, along with President Emmanuel Macron, will visit various places of cultural and historical significance in the city, including Jantar Mantar, Hawa Mahal, and Albert Hall Museum.

During the programme in Bulandshahr UP, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the 173 km-long double-line electrified section between New Khurja and New Rewari on the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) by flagging off goods trains from the two stations through video conferencing.

This new DFC section is important as it establishes crucial connectivity between the Western and Eastern DFCs. Further, this section is also known for its remarkable feat of engineering. It has a 'one-kilometre-long double-line rail tunnel with high-rise electrification', which is first of its kind in the world.

This tunnel is designed to seamlessly operate double-stack container trains. This new DFC section will help in improving the operation of passenger trains due to the shifting of goods trains on the DFC track.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the fourth line connecting Mathura-Palwal section and Chipiyana Buzurg-Dadri section. These new lines will improve the rail connectivity of the national capital to southern, western, and eastern India.

The Prime Minister will dedicate multiple road development projects to the nation.

The projects include Aligarh to Bhadwas four-laning work Package-1 (part of Aligarh-Kanpur Section of NH-34); the widening of the Meerut to Karnal border via Shamli (NH-709A); and the four-laning of the Shamli-Muzaffarnagar section of NH-709 AD Package-II. The road projects. These road projects, developed at a cumulative cost of more than Rs 5000 crore, will improve connectivity and help in the economic development of the region.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also inaugurate Indian Oil's Tundla-Gawaria Pipeline.

"Built at a cost of about Rs 700 crore, this 255-kilometer pipeline project has been completed well ahead of the scheduled time. The project will help in the transportation of petroleum products from Tundla to Gawaria T-Point of the Barauni-Kanpur Pipeline, with pumping facilities at Mathura and Tundla and delivery facilities at Tundla, Lucknow, and Kanpur," the PMO said in a statement.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the renovated Mathura sewerage scheme, including the construction of a sewage treatment plant (STP) at a cost of about Rs 460 crore.

This work includes the construction of a 30 MLD STP at Masani, the rehabilitation of the existing 30 MLD at Trans Yamuna and a 6.8 MLD STP at Masani, and the construction of a 20 MLD TTRO plant (Tertiary Treatment and Reverse Osmosis Plant). PM Modi will also inaugurate the Moradabad (Ramganga) sewerage system and STP works (Phase I).

The project, built at a cost of about Rs 330 crore, consists of 58 MLD STP, a about 264 km sewerage network, and nine sewage pumping stations for pollution abatement of the Ramganga River at Moradabad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)