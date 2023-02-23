New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava' cultural festival at Talkatora Stadium on Saturday, his office said.

The PMO said he would also address the gathering on the occasion.

"In line with the Prime Minister's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', 'Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava' cultural festival is being organised to celebrate Karnataka's culture, traditions and history," it said.

The festival, being held under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', will allow hundreds of artists to showcase the cultural heritage of Karnataka through dance, music, drama and poetry, it added.

