New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with District Magistrates (DMs) of various districts on Sunday (January 22) at around 11 am, via video conferencing, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Accordig to the PMO, the Prime Minister will take direct feedback about the progress and present status of the implementation of government schemes and programmes in the districts. The interaction will help review the performance and ascertain the challenges that are being faced, added the PMO's statement.

Also Read | NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Allows Hybrid Mode of Reporting To Allotted Colleges; Get Details Here.

It is aimed at achieving saturation of various schemes by various departments in the districts in mission mode, in convergence with all stakeholders, stated the PMO.

As per the PMO, under the leadership of PM Modi, the Government has continuously taken several steps to overcome the asymmetry in growth and development across the country. This is in line with the commitment of the Government towards raising the living standards of all citizens and ensuring inclusive growth for all. (ANI)

Also Read | Legendary IPS Officer Aftab Ahmed Khan, Who Inspired ‘ATS’ in Maharashtra, Dies at 81.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)