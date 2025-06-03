New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2025' campaign by planting trees at Mahavir Jayanti Park on June 5, World Environment Day.

On this occasion, the Chief Ministers of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat will join this campaign from their states.

Government sources told ANI that the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign has become a mass public campaign, and according to the Environment Ministry, 109 crore trees have been planted so far.

The sources further told ANI that this is an emotional campaign which was started by the Prime Minister on June 5, 2024, and once again taking this campaign forward, the Prime Minister is going to launch 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2025' and the Aravalli Green Wall Project on World Environment Day.

The 700 km range of the Aravalli is included in four states: Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Haryana. It includes 29 districts, four tiger reserves, and 22 wildlife sanctuaries.

The Aravalli Green Wall Project is an initiative to combat land degradation and desertification by creating a green buffer zone along the Aravalli mountain range in India. This project aims to restore degraded ecosystems, enhance groundwater recharge, and promote sustainable land use practices. (ANI)

