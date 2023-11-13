New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the PM PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) Development Mission on November 15 on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, government sources said.

According to sources, in a first-of-its-kind mission, since Independence, the Modi government will launch a Rs 24,000 crore scheme which will ensure holistic development of PVTGs.

The Mission will be implemented through the convergence of 11 interventions of 9 ministries, for instance, under PMGSY, PMGAY, Jal Jeevan Mission etc.

"Some scheme norms will be relaxed to cover these remote habitations. In addition, separately, saturation will be ensured for PMJAY, Sickle Cell Disease Elimination, TB Elimination, 100 per cent immunisation, PM Surakshit Matritva Yojana, PM Matru Vandana Yojana, PM Poshan, PM Jan Dhan Yojana etc," sources said.

In the Union budget 2023-24, the launch of the Pradhan Mantri PVTG Development Mission was announced to improve the socio-economic conditions of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

There are 75 PVTGs in 18 States and UTs living in 22,544 villages (220 districts) having a population of around 28 lakhs.

These tribes stay in scattered, remote and inaccessible habitations, often in forest areas and hence a mission is planned to saturate PVTG families and habitations with basic facilities such as road and telecom connectivity, electricity, safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition and sustainable livelihood opportunities. (ANI)

