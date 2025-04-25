New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute around 51,000 appointment letters to recruits in various government departments and organisations on Saturday, according to a statement.

It also said that the 15th Rozgar Mela (employment fair) will be held at 47 locations across the country.

Also Read | EPFO News: New Form 13 Software Functionality Will Speed Up Transfer of PF Funds to New Account, Here's How.

The recruits, selected from across the country, will be joining the central government across ministries and departments, including Department of Revenue, Ministry of Personnel and Public Grievances and Pensions, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Posts, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Labour & Employment.

In the last edition of the exercise, Modi had said that nearly 10 lakh permanent government jobs had been given under the initiative launched in October 2022. PTI KR

Also Read | Delhi Mayor Election 2025 Result: Raja Iqbal Singh Becomes Delhi's New Mayor, BJP Regains Control of MCD After 2 Years (Watch Videos).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)