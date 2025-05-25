Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from May 26, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a series of development projects worth over Rs 82,950 crore across Dahod, Bhuj, and Gandhinagar.

According to an official release from the Gujarat government, on May 26, in Bhuj, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 33 development projects amounting to Rs 53,414 crore. Later that day, he will attend a programme at Kharod in Dahod, where he will launch projects worth over Rs 24,000 crore, including key railway initiatives and works by various state government departments through inauguration and foundation stone laying.

Also Read | India Becomes World's 4th Largest Economy: Congress Leader Pawan Khera Raises Questions as to Why PM Narendra Modi-Led Government Doesn't Talk About Per Capita Income.

On May 27, the Prime Minister will participate in a special event at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 5,536 crore under multiple departments.

From Bhuj, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a range of development projects that will benefit the Kutch, Jamnagar, Amreli, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Ahmedabad, Tapi, and Mahisagar.

Also Read | JEE Advanced 2025 Answer Key Out at jeeadv.ac.in: IIT Kanpur Releases Provisional Answer Key of Joint Entrance Examination Advanced, Know Steps To Check and Download.

These projects encompass key sectors such as Kandla Port infrastructure, solar energy, power transmission, and road and building development. The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 33 development projects of the Energy and Petrochemicals Department, Roads and Buildings Department, Water Supply Department, Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board, Power Grid, and Deendayal Port Authority.

PM Modi will inaugurate a series of development projects, including the 220/66 kV Babarzar Substation in Jamnagar; 66 kV HTLS transmission lines in Amreli, Junagadh, and Gir Somnath; an 11 MW Solar PV Project at Jambudiya Vidi in Morbi; a 10 MW Solar PV Project at Manjal in Kutch district; a 35 MW Solar PV Project at Lakadia in Kutch district; and a 210 MW Solar PV Project at Babarzar in Jamnagar district.

Additionally, he will inaugurate the Centre of Excellence at the DPA Administrative Office in Gandhidham and various infrastructure and facility development works at religious and cultural sites, including Mata na Madh, Khatla Bhavani, and Chachar Kund.

The foundation stone laying ceremonies to be conducted by the Prime Minister will include several key infrastructure projects such as the +-800 Kv HVDC project for power transmission from the newly developed Renewable Energy Zone in Khavda; a transmission system for supplying an additional 7 GW of electricity from the Khavda Renewable Park; pump mode operation for the 60 MW unit at the Kadana Hydro Electric Plant in Mahisagar; a cyclone-resilient underground power distribution network in Gandhidham city of Kutch; a four-lane high-speed corridor from Bhuj to Nakhatrana; the establishment of a 10 MW Green Hydrogen production facility at Kandla; construction of three Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and upgrades to six-lane roads in Kandla; and the development of tourism infrastructure at Dholavira.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 24,000 crore in Dahod, spanning the Railway Department, Water Supply Department, Roads and Buildings Department, and Urban Development and Urban Housing Department.

Among the major railway projects, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Locomotive Manufacturing Shop - Rolling Stock Workshop built at a cost of Rs 21,405 crore. In addition, he will dedicate railway works worth Rs 2,287 crore, including the doubling of Anand-Godhra, Mehsana-Palanpur, and Rajkot-Hadmatiya railway lines; electrification of the 107 km Sabarmati-Botad line; and gauge conversion of the Kalol-Kadi-Katosan line. The total value of the railway projects to be inaugurated amounts to Rs 23,692 crore.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister will also dedicate the country's first 9000 HP locomotive engine.

To ensure clean drinking water for citizens in Mahisagar and Dahod districts, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate four Juth Sudharna Pani Purvatha Yojana worth Rs 181 crore. These schemes will provide 100 LPCD (litres per capita per day) of safe drinking water to a population of 4.62 lakh in 193 villages and one town in the two districts.

Under the Dahod Smart City initiative, the Prime Minister will also dedicate development works worth Rs 233 crore to the public, which include the Dahod Municipal Corporation building and a tribal Museum, along with other citizen-centric facilities. Additionally, he will inaugurate police housing projects worth Rs 53 crore.

In Vadodara district, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the four-laning of the Savli-Timba road, widening of the Kayavarohan-Sadhli and Jarod-Samalaya roads, and construction of a new bridge on the Padmala-Ranoli road, all totalling Rs 581 crore.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 26 crore under AMRUT 2.0 and the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana in Balasinor, Mahisagar district. In Chhota Udepur district, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Bharej Bridge (Rs 26 crore) and a Railway Overbridge at LC 65 (Rs 73 crore). In total, the Prime Minister will perform foundation-laying ceremonies for seven development projects amounting to Rs 706 crore.

On May 27, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects worth Rs 5,536 crore across key departments, including Urban Development, Roads and Buildings, Water Resources, Health, and Revenue at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. Under the Urban Development Department, projects worth Rs 1,447 crores will be inaugurated, encompassing development works in cities such as Jamnagar, Surat, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Junagadh.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for urban development projects worth Rs 1,347 crore, including the highly anticipated Phase-3 of the Sabarmati Riverfront project in Ahmedabad, estimated at Rs 1,000 crore.

Furthermore, PM Modi will inaugurate over 22,000 housing units constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, built at the cost of Rs 1,006 crore. At the same event, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for projects of the Roads and Buildings Department worth Rs 170 crore. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for Water Resources Department projects valued at over Rs 1,860 crore.

On the health front, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Gandhinagar. He will also lay the foundation stone for a new 1800-bed IPD facility with an OPD block in Ahmedabad, including a 500-bed infectious disease unit, with an estimated investment of Rs588 crore.

It is noteworthy that under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana, the Prime Minister will distribute cheques worth Rs 2,731 crore to 17 municipal corporations and Rs 569 crore to 149 municipalities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)