New Delhi, February 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday informed that he will be paying his last respects to the singing icon Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai. "Will be leaving for Mumbai in some time to pay my last respects to Lata Didi," PM Modi tweeted.

Mortal remains of singing icon Lata Mangeshkar has been brought to 'Prabhukunj', her Peddar Road residence here on Sunday afternoon. Last rites with full State honours of Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away earlier today due to multiple organ failure, will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Earlier, the Central Government announced the two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. During the state mourning, the National Flag is flown at half-mast throughout India, and there will be no official entertainment. It has also been decided that the state funereal will be accorded to the departed soul. Lata Mangeshkar 1929-2022: Bidding Adieu to Nightingale of India.

The legendary singer passed away on Sunday morning at an age of 92.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the singer at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, informed that Lata Mangeshkar died due to multiple organ failures.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID19," Dr Samdani informed.

The Bharat Ratna awardee was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and coronavirus in January. Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer and was popularly known as "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in 1942 at an age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She recorded her songs in over 36 regional Indian and foreign languages. Lata Mangeshkar No More! India’s Melody Queen Fondly Known As ‘Lata Didi’ Passes Away at 92.

She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001. She was only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive Bharat Ratna.

She was also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her iconic songs. Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)