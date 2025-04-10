Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on April 11 to inaugurate 3884 crore worth of development projects.

He will arrive at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at 10 am and will stay for approximately two and a half hours. Modi will head directly to Mehdiganj for a public meeting after landing.

Also Read | Rekha Gupta Led-Delhi Government To Begin Distribution of Ayushman Bharat Cards to Residents Today.

BJP Kashi Zone President Dilip Patel, speaking to ANI, confirmed the news: " The Prime Minister of India and the famous Parliamentarian of Varanasi, the Honorable Prime Minister, is arriving in his Lok Sabha Constituency this time for the 50th time."

He also mentioned, "We are informed about the arrival of the Honorable Prime Minister at around 10 o'clock. And from there Honorable Prime Minister will go directly to Mehdiganj Gram Panchayat after completing the assembly service from Babatpur Airport."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh on April 11 To Lay Foundation Stone and Inaugurate Various Development Projects.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has invited over 50,000 people to the public meeting, where PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects worth Rs 3884 crore. Key projects include a major underpass tunnel on NH-31, development of the airport area, and educational institutions like a government degree college and a polytechnic. Modi is expected to address the gathering for about 20 minutes, starting at around 12:30 PM.

Patel further detailed the scope of these projects, noting, "The key project under the Rs 3884 crore initiative includes a major underpass tunnel on NH-31, worth about Rs 6500 crore. Other projects include water schemes, colleges, parks, a police hostel, and a flyover in Maruwadi."

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organization of Varanasi district and city, which includes 33 mandals, is preparing for a massive turnout. Party workers from all mandals, booth-level, and other fronts are expected to attend the public gathering. In addition, people from all walks of life in the Varanasi district will also come to listen to the Prime Minister. The organization expects around 50,000 or more attendees," he added.

Patel added, "The key project under the Rs 3884 crore initiative includes a major underpass tunnel on NH-31, worth about Rs 6500 crore. Other projects include the development of an airport area, a water mission, a government degree college, a polytechnic college, a hockey stadium, a police transit hostel, and barracks at Ram Nagar Police Line, along with road widening and a flyover in Maruwadi. The Prime Minister will provide blessings and solutions for these pressing issues during his visit."

According to reports, on his arrival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to lay the foundation stone of many development projects in Purvanchal, including Varanasi. Prominent among them is the construction of a six-lane tunnel under the expansion of Babatpur Airport. Under this project, the runway at the airport will be expanded, due to which now two planes will be able to land and take off simultaneously. After this change, the number of planes from the airport will increase to 110 per day. The six-lane tunnel will be constructed by shaping the Varanasi-Lucknow National Highway (NH-21) into a new shape.

As per reports, a budget of Rs 652.64 crore has been kept for this, out of which Rs 325 crore will be spent only on tunnel construction. Apart from this, 10.50 hectares of land near the airport have been acquired. The completion of this project will create a smooth traffic route between the city and the airport.

According to reports, Prime Minister Modi's plan also includes a new transport city in Varanasi, which will be built in Mohansarai. Under this project, Rs 12 crore will be spent on requirements like truck parking, a warehouse, a restaurant, a shopping complex, and a dormitory facility. CCTV surveillance and a security system will also be ensured for truck drivers.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the renovation of various parks in the city. 11 major parks of Varanasi will be beautified. Among these, the parks of Ashok Nagar, Mahadev Nagar, Kanshiram Yojana and Birdopur are prominent. This work will increase the greenery and beauty of the city.

He will also inaugurate 35 new artworks at the intersections of Varanasi. These artifacts include a hockey stick, a Kathak-performing dancer, a Nandi lion, and replicas of the city's ghats. These artifacts will enhance the city's identity and beauty.

According to reports, a mini stadium will also be built in Shivpur with Rs 6.15 crore. This stadium will have sports facilities like a yoga pavilion, walking track, cricket net, hockey field, and football field. This complex will prove to be a great place for children, youth, and sports lovers.

PM Modi's initiative will include Rs 345.12 crore for 130 rural drinking water schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission, a budget of more than 100 crore for widening various roads and investment of more than Rs 1000 crore for 400 kV substation and transmission lines.

Apart from this, many new colleges and libraries will also be constructed in the education sector. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)