Dehradun, February 25: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated a public screening of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio program "Mann Ki Baat" at Harshil enclave in Dehradun on Sunday. After listening to the 110th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Chief Minister Dhami said that once again the Prime Minister has touched the hearts of the countrymen with his powerful thoughts.

He said that the Prime Minister has kept different types of topics in Mann Ki Baat. To encourage the young voters who have completed 18 years of age, the Prime Minister has said "My first vote is for the country". Certainly, this will encourage new voters, he said.

"Today we all become a part of such a program, the name of which is 'Mann Ki Baat' but in a true sense, it is the talk of the people, the talk of the pride of the country, the praise of Maa Bharati and the honour of India," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that all the topics included by the Prime Minister in this program became a powerful medium of public awareness and had a very positive impact on the citizens. He said that many personalities, tourist places etc. of our Uttarakhand also got a place in Mann Ki Baat from time to time, as a result of which people from all over the world got acquainted with our folk music and our folk culture.

He said that the Prime Minister has won the trust of the people through the Mann Ki Baat programme. He said that trust is something that does not come automatically, it has to be earned Modi ji has earned the trust of the people and the result of that trust is that the government led by him is continuously doing better work in every field.

The Chief Minister said that all-round and inclusive development has taken place under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Today, food security has been ensured to 80 crore people in the country, disabled people have been empowered, about 50 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened, about four crore houses have been built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, tap water has been provided to about nine crore houses.

Apart from giving six thousand rupees every year to the farmers in the form of Kisan Samman Nidhi, the benefit of a crop insurance scheme is also being given to them. Apart from this, for women empowerment, about 12 crore Izzat Ghars were built in rural areas and more than 10 crore Ujjwala connections were given.

To provide maximum employment opportunities to the youth, a campaign of one million recruitments was started by organizing a job fair and we fought epidemics like Corona boldly along with providing free vaccines to the people, the vaccine was also made available to many countries. The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, on one hand, the grand temple of Lord Ram was inaugurated, on the other hand, many other projects including Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, Mahakal Lok in Ujjain were completed.

He said that with the enactment of the law on Triple Talaq and the abolition of Article 370, the cases of Triple Talaq have reduced significantly. Apart from this, a new education policy was also implemented. The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, while on the one hand, Uttarakhand implemented the country's toughest anti-copying law, on the other hand, we passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill to give equal rights to all.

The Chief Minister said that through the Mann Ki Baat program, we all came to know that this country is full of so many special talents and how innumerable people are continuously engaged in making this country great at their respective levels. Due to this we all get a chance to learn and understand something new. He appealed to the people that all of you should imbibe the success mantras mentioned by the Prime Minister in the program "Mann Ki Baat" in your life.

