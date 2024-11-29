New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) In his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of properly handling differences and disputes between India and China and not allowing them to disturb peace and tranquility in the border areas.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said this in the Lok Sabha on Friday while replying to a question on the border issue with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh matter.

PM Modi and Jinping held talks on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan on October 23, two days after India and China reached an agreement on disengagement in Demchok and Depsang, the two last friction points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

The disengagement at the two points marked a virtual end to over four-year standoff between the two sides in the region.

At a media briefing, external affairs ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to a question on patrolling in the contested areas, only said that work is being done and progress is being made.

In his reply in the Lok Sabha, Jaishankar said, "During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi welcomed the agreement for complete disengagement and resolution of relevant issues that arose in 2020 in the India-China border areas.

"He underscored the importance of properly handling differences and disputes and not allowing them to disturb peace and tranquility in the border area," he added.

The external affairs minister also referred to remarks made by Chinese foreign ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian on October 21. The official had said that China commends the progress made and will continue working with India for the sound implementation of these resolutions.

The readout of China's ministry of foreign affairs, following the meeting between PM Modi and President Jinping, mentioned that the two leaders commended the important progress made through intensive communication on resolving the relevant issues in the border areas, Jaishankar said.

The government regularly takes up any transgression along the LAC with the Chinese side through established mechanisms, including border personnel meetings, flag meetings, meetings of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs as well as through diplomatic channels, he added.

"During the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan on October 23, it was agreed that relevant dialogue mechanisms at the level of foreign minister and other officials will be utilised to stabilise and rebuild bilateral relations," he said.

Jaishankar also referred to his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil on November 18.

"The discussions focused on the next steps in India-China relations. It was agreed that a meeting of the Special Representatives and of the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister mechanism will take place soon," he said.

"Among the steps discussed were the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage, data sharing on trans-border rivers, direct flights between India and China and media exchanges," he said.

