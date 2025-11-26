Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets this picture from his iconic moments of the year 2024 bowing to the Constitution in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan. (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Constitution Day on Wednesday with a letter to citizens, calling for increased focus on constitutional duties and wider participation in democratic processes.

Constitution Day is observed annually on 26 November to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution in 1949.

In his letter, Modi noted that the Union government declared 26 November as Constitution Day in 2015 to highlight the role of the Constitution in India's institutional framework. He referred to moments from 2014 and 2019 when he bowed at the steps of Parliament and placed the Constitution on his forehead, stating that these gestures reflected his regard for the document.

In his message, the Prime Minister recalled the work of the Constituent Assembly, chaired by Dr. Rajendra Prasad, and the Drafting Committee led by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He also mentioned the contributions of women members of the Assembly.

PM Modi referred to the year 2010, when the Constitution completed 60 years, and said that a Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra was organised in Gujarat to mark the milestone. He added that the 75th anniversary of the Constitution was observed last year with a special session of Parliament and public programmes across the country.

The Prime Minister stated that this year's Constitution Day coincides with the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda. He said Patel's role in the integration of princely states and decisions related to Article 370 were linked to constitutional processes. He also referred to Birsa Munda's efforts for tribal communities. The Prime Minister further noted the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram and the 350th anniversary of the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

He highlighted the chapter on Fundamental Duties in Article 51A, saying that these duties provide direction for social and economic development. PM Modi said the period leading up to 2047 and 2049, marking 100 years of independence and 100 years of the Constitution's adoption, would shape long-term national outcomes.

Calling on citizens to participate in elections at all levels, the Prime Minister suggested that schools and colleges may hold ceremonies on 26 November to recognise students who turn 18 and become eligible voters.

PM Modi ended his letter by stating that fulfilling constitutional duties and encouraging responsible civic behaviour would support ongoing national initiatives and future development goals. (ANI)

