New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited an exhibition hosting many of the participants of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue.

Modi has said he will be spending the entire day with over 3,000 "dynamic, young leaders" chosen from across the country following a selection process.

The dialogue is being held as part of the prime minister's efforts to bring one lakh youths having no political link into politics.

The programme is being held on National Youth Day, which marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Modi has said on Saturday that he will spend the entire day with "my young friends" and over conversations and lunch, they will discuss various subjects aimed at building a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Modi said the youths who he is meeting have shown great passion for science, technology, innovation, culture and more.

