New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a CEO's summit during the 'WAVES summit' set to be hosted in Mumbai. PM Modi will be inaugurating the first 'WAVES summit' in Mumbai from May 1 to May 4.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis, Union Ministers External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of State L Murugan, and Ambassadors and High Commissioners of Foreign Missions attended a session on 'WAVES 2025' at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi.

Also Read | Holi 2025: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Urges People To Celebrate Holi in Harmony, Avoid Forcing Colours Amid Holi and Friday Prayers Controversies.

He also discussed the rapid growth of the creative economy and highlighted its positive impact on the Maharashtra economy.

Speaking to reporters after the session, Fadnavis said, "Government of India has taken an initiative to organise World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVE) Summit and it is very good thing that Mumbai has been selected as the host city for this event. This event will be held in Mumbai and will be attended by all the who's who of the creative industry around the world. Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself will attend this Summit. He will also chair a CEO's Summit during that event, as we all know that the creative economy is growing very rapidly worldwide, and such kinds of events are going to help Mumbai and Maharashtra economies, too"

Also Read | SSC CGL Final Result 2024 Declared: 18,174 Candidates Qualify, Know Steps To Check Scorecard at ssc.gov.in.

" Apart from this WAVE Summit, another important decision was taken today which is - on the lines of Indian Institute of Technology, now Government of India has decided to (IICT), and we are very fortunate that the first IICT will be established in Mumbai, a piece of land has also been earmarked in Goregaon area of Mumbai near Film City. Central Government has also approved a Rs 400 crore fund for establishing this IICT. This institute will facilitate all kind of technologies for creative industry," CM Fadnavis said.

In December 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of the World Audio Visual Entertainment (WAVES) Summit, saying that this is a crucial step towards making India a hub of global content creation.

He had urged the young people working in the creative space to join the summit scheduled to be held next year.

"Next year, for the first time, the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit i.e. WAVES is going to be organized in our country. At the WAVES summit, giants from the media and entertainment industry and people from the creative world will come to India. This summit is an important step towards making India a hub of global content creation. I feel proud to tell you that in this summit young creators are also participating in this," PM Modi said in his address during the 117th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) serves as a crucial platform for fostering dialogue, collaboration, and innovation within the Media & Entertainment industry.

The event aims to bring together industry leaders, stakeholders, and innovators to explore opportunities, tackle challenges, promote international trade, and shape the future of the sector. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)