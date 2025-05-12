New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address was an echo of the collective sentiments of 140 crore Indians and lauded him for presenting the country's stand on terrorism with firmness.

In his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Modi sternly warned Pakistan that India will not succumb to nuclear blackmail and sent a clear message to the world -- terror and trade, terror and talks cannot go together.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: Bollywood Actress Alankrita Sahai Joins Chandigarh Civil Defence (See Pics).

"Decisive, fearless and loyal India. In his address to the nation today, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji has firmly placed India's firm and clear policy towards terrorism before the entire world. This address is not just a statement, but an echo of the collective sentiments, self-confidence of 140 crore Indians and the nation's inner strength," Gupta said in a post on X in Hindi.

The prime minister's clear message is that now any talks with Pakistan will take place only when the topic is terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, she noted in the same post.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan's Heartfelt Note After Operation Sindoor in 'Honour of Peace, and Memory of Courage'.

The chief minister asserted that through Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army has not only taken a decisive step but has also redefined the lines of conflict -- now if there is a terrorist attack on India, we will respond in our own way, on our own terms.

"I heartily thank and congratulate the Prime Minister for his firm, farsighted and dedicated leadership in the national interest. Today, the country feels more secure, empowered and self-reliant under his strong leadership," she said in the post in Hindi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)