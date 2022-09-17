New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): With Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrating his 72nd birthday on Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) OBC morcha has planned an extensive programme for a period of 16 days to observe the PM's birthday as Seva Pakhwara (service fortnight).

BJP OBC morcha has announced to conduct health camps for its members across the country. Along with that, it will also organise blood donation camps to serve the poor patient and distribute medicine to them. The morcha will also provide books to the children and free rations to the needy.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Birthday Special: 10 Most Notable Quotes of India’s Prime Minister.

Notably, BJP will celebrate PM Modi's birthday for a period of 16 days starting from Saturday, also known as "Seva Pakhwara" (service fortnight).

"Seva Pakhwara" will be celebrated from September 17 till the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, on October 2.

Also Read | Truck Carrying Sex Toys Overturns, Leaves Hundreds of Dildos and Lubricant Packets on Oklahoma I-40 Highway in US.

Under the "Seva Pakwara", the party will organise exhibitions on PM Narendra Modi at the district level. Along with this, the party is also making a strategy for the promotion of the book " Modi @20 Sapne Hue Sakaar.

National President of OBC Morcha and senior BJP leader K. Laxman said, "The Modi government has been making continuous efforts for the welfare of the backward classes. Various schemes of the Modi government have benefited the OBC society."

"On September 25, which marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, the Morcha will hold exhibitions from place to place where it will exhibit the welfare schemes of the Modi government," K Laxam further said.

"This exhibition will be held in all district centres across the country and on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi Ji and Lal Bahadur Shastri on October 2, all the workers of OBC Morcha will buy khadi products in a bid to promote the khadi. It will also boost the morale of the weavers. We will aware people of handlooms through this exhibition," he added.

The party will also run a year-long programme to make the country Tuberculosis (TB) free, under which everyone will adopt a TB patient and will take care of him for one year.

The BJP national president JP Nadda has also directed the party workers to run a special program on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Under this, the party cadres will talk about the use of "Khadi" and the principles of the Father of the Nation.

As part of "Seva Pakwara", BJP will also run a campaign to promote COVID-19 booster dose among common people.

A central committee has been constituted for the smooth conduct of "Seva Pakhwara" in the entire country.

The party has given the responsibility to National General Secretary Arun Singh, National Vice President Raghubar Das, National Secretary Vijaya Rahatkar, National Secretary Arvind Menon, National President of Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya, National President Kisan Morcha Rajkumar Chahar, BJP minority morcha President Jamal Siddiqui for organising "Seva Pakhwara" across the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)