Lucknow, February 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi staged a dharna at the Lucknow airport on Wednesday, alleging that police did not let his supporters reach there.

According to Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport's Additional General Manager (Operations) Bhupendra Singh, Prahlad Modi arrived at Lucknow by an Indigo flight around 4 in the evening. PM Narendra Modi's Brother Prahlad Modi Sits on Dharna Near Jaipur Demanding Separate Vehicle.

PM Narendra Modi’s Brother Prahlad Modi Stages Dharna at Lucknow Airport

PM Modi's Brother Prahlad Modi sits on dharna at Lucknow Airport against alleged harassment of his supporters by Police. Demand them to be released . pic.twitter.com/KzDxG9KDGs — Indian Army Aficionado (@EnemySlayer24_7) February 3, 2021

He sat on a dharna on the airport premises as he was unhappy over police stopping his supporters from reaching there, Singh added. Efforts were made to contact police and other senior officials for comments but to no avail.

