New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits enabled India to strengthen relations with partner countries, put forward India's viewpoint, and shape the global agenda on global issues, the government told Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Replying to Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said, "The objective of Prime Minister's visits abroad has been to foster closer relations with foreign countries and promote India's engagements at the regional and global level. Such visits are an important means by which India serves its national interest and implements foreign policyobjectives."

These visits have enhanced understanding of India's perspectives on regional andglobal issues among foreign partners at the highest level, the Minister said.

"Understandings reached during these visits have enabled India to strengthen relations with partner countries and put forward India's viewpoint and shape the global agenda on global issues such as reformed multilateralism, climate change, transnational crime, terrorism, cyber-security, etc," he added.

The government's reply came to the question by CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem who sought the details of expenditures incurred Prime Minister's foreign visits in last five years.

The Minister shared information of expenditures of PM Modi's foreign visits in the last five years.

Muraleedharan informed that the expenditure in PM Modi's recent visit to Indonesia during the G20 Summit was Rs 32,09,760. Further, the expenditure for PM's Japan visit between September 26-28 was Rs 23,86,536.

Expenditure on PM Modi's visit to Europe earlier this year was Rs 2,15,61,304. Meanwhile, PM's US visit between September 21-28, 2019 cost Rs 23,27,09,000.

The winter session of the Parliament began on Wednesday. The session will have a total of 17 working days.

The BJP-led Central government's agenda for the winter session of Parliament includes 16 new bills. (ANI)

