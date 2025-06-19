Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 19 (ANI): Describing it as a reaffirmation of "Odia Asmita", Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday extended heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting a traditional Pattachitra painting to Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, saying the gesture brought the timeless legacy of Jagannath culture to the global stage.

In a post on X, CM Majhi wrote, "Extend heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for presenting a traditional Pattachitra painting to H.E. Zoran Milanovic, President of Croatia. Time and again, Prime Minister Modi ji has brought global recognition to Odisha's rich cultural and spiritual heritage."

"This gesture further reaffirms our pride in Odia Asmita and brings the timeless legacy of the Jagannath tradition to the forefront on the world stage. Such international appreciation is a profound inspiration for our artisan communities and strengthens Odisha's cultural identity globally," the post added.

The Pattachitra painting, gifted to Croatia's President, is a beautiful traditional art form from Odisha, known for its detailed and colourful paintings on cloth. The name of the painting comes from "patta" (cloth) and "chitra" (picture). These artworks usually show stories from Indian mythology, particularly about Lord Krishna and the Jagannath tradition. Artists use natural colours and handmade brushes to create bold lines and detailed scenes.

The art has been practised for centuries, mainly in Raghurajpur village and is passed down through generations. The art is not just decorative, but it holds deep spiritual meaning and was originally used in temples to help people understand religious stories.

This particular Pattachitra painting shows several episodes from Lord Krishna's life, like his playful childhood, dancing with the gopis (Ras Leela), and lifting the Govardhan Hill. Each part is carefully painted with natural colours and surrounded by floral borders, which is a signature of this style. The painting reflects a long-standing tradition of devotion, skill, and storytelling.

PM Modi met with Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic on Wednesday (local time) and discussed the full range of India-Croatia friendship.

PM Modi was on a three-nation visit. His first stop was Cyprus, followed by Canada, where he attended the G7 Summit, and then Croatia, making it the first visit by an Indian PM to the European Nation.

During his visit, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by the people and the Government of Croatia. He expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome. He highlighted the visit's significance in ushering in a new chapter in the shared journey of friendship and extensive cooperation between India and Croatia. (ANI)

