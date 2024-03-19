Telangana (Hyderabad) [India], March 19 (ANI): Taking a dig at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his statement saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee is adulterated, Telangana state BJP official spokesperson NV Subhash said that PM Modi's guarantee is for the growth of the country while the Congress guarantee is to lure the people to vote to loot the country. Alleging that the Congress guarantee is adulterated with lust for power, Subhash said that the Modi government never promised any impracticable guarantees, whereas the Congress party makes all promises and gives guarantees that directly badly affect the economy, as the Congress party never thinks of the future of India. "PM Modi's guarantee is for the growth of the country, while the Congress guarantee is to lure the people to vote to loot the country. The Lok Sabha election for Congress is nothing but to protect its existence in Indian politics, as it is a 'do or die' situation for that party," he said. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving guarantees, working hard for the welfare of the people and making the country the fifth economic power in the world, whereas the Congress party wanted to capture power by hook or by crook with its unsustainable guarantees," Subhash added. Reacting to the remark of Rahul Gandhi, the BJP senior leader said, "Nobody on earth can destroy 'Shakti' (a symbol of truth and a symbol of strength). PM Modi has clarified that he is a worshipper of 'Shakti', and coming elections will be between those who worship Shakti and those who want to destroy it." Referring to Ramanaya and Mahabharat history, Subhash said, "An arrogant Ravana challenged Lord Rama in Ramayana and in Mahabharat, Duryodhan openly threw a challenge to Lord Krishna. But in both cases, the duo were defeated and eliminated by "Shakti."

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi triggered a row by raising concerns about the operation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), to emphasise the opposition's struggle against the might of the state.

After Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark stirred controversy, the BJP leaders criticised him for his statement, whereas the Congress rallied behind the Wayanad MP and came in support of him.

Rahul Gandhi, in his comments made on Sunday in Maharashtra, said, "There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that Shakti and what does it entail for us? The soul and integrity of EVMs have been traded to the King (Modi). This is a fact. Not just EVMs but every autonomous institution of the country, be it the ED, CBI or Income Tax department, have traded their spines to the Centre."

Meanwhile, clarifying his remark, Rahul Gandhi said that he was speaking about the power whose mask is none other than the Prime Minister.

"Modi ji does not like my words, he always tries to change their meaning by twisting them in some way or the other because he knows that I have spoken a deep truth. The power that I mentioned, the power that we are fighting, it's mask is none other than Modi ji," the Congress leader posted on X.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his 'Shakti' remark and said that he is willing to sacrifice his life for 'Shakti'.

"The INDI alliance in their manifesto said that their fight is against 'Shakti'. For me, every mother, daughter and sister is a form of 'Shakti'. I worship them in the form of 'Shakti'. I am the worshiper of Bharat Mata...Their manifesto is to finish 'Shakti', and I accept the challenge...'Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga'," PM Modi said.The elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

