New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship initiative, Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), which has been successfully organised by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with MyGov since 2018, has been conferred with the Guinness World Record for the "Most people registered on a Citizen Engagement Platform in one month," a release said on Monday.

This recognition celebrates the unprecedented achievement of 3.53 crore valid registrations received during the eighth edition of the programme, hosted on the MyGov platform.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a unique global platform conceptualised and led by Prime Minister Modi, where he directly interacts with students, teachers, and parents. The initiative transforms the examination season into a festival of positivity, preparation, and purposeful learning, making exams a time for encouragement rather than stress.

The official Guinness World Record certificate was formally presented at a ceremony held in New Delhi. The event was graced by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan; Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways and Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw; Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada; Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Sanjay Kumar; CEO of MyGov, Nand Kumarum; and senior officials from the Ministries of Education and Electronics and IT, along with other key stakeholders. The record was validated and announced by Rishi Nath, official adjudicator of Guinness World Records.

Speaking on the occasion, Dharmendra Pradhan said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pariksha Pe Charcha has been redefined as a national approach to examinations by turning stress into a festival of learning. Pradhan informed that the 8th edition of PPC saw a total of 21+ crore viewership across all media platforms in 2025. The overwhelming participation in PPC 2025 is seen as a reflection of the country's collective commitment to holistic and inclusive education and alignment with the vision of a Viksit Bharat, he added.

While addressing the occasion, Ashwini Vaishnaw called Pariksha Pe Charcha a unique initiative by PM Narendra Modi that brings together students, parents, and teachers to promote well-being and stress-free learning. He highlighted the wide range of career opportunities available to students in this Amrit Kaal. He added that the Guinness World Record for highest registrations demonstrates the strong public trust in the initiative.

Jitin Prasada also commended MyGov for its efforts in making governance more participatory. He remarked that the Guinness World Record highlights how MyGov has leveraged technology to deepen citizen engagement and scale the reach of Pariksha Pe Charcha nationwide.

NEP 2020 emphasizes stress-free and joyful learning. It encourages moving away from learning by rote to developing critical cognitive skills based upon experiential learning. Since its inception, Pariksha Pe Charcha has evolved into a nationwide movement that transforms examinations into opportunities for self-expression and growth. Through personal interactions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses key challenges such as time management, digital distractions, mindfulness, and emotional resilience, providing practical guidance and motivation to students, parents, and teachers alike.

The success of PPC 2025 is a collective achievement, and all stakeholders, educational institutions, and citizens who contributed to this milestone have been appreciated by the Ministers. The commitment to further strengthen participatory governance and holistic education remains steadfast.

The programme's inclusivity, digital reach, and innovative approaches ensure its continued success as a cornerstone of student engagement in India. With each passing year, PPC reinforces the message that exams are not the end but a beginning. (ANI)

