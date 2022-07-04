New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate the Akshay Patra mid-day meal Kitchen at LT College which has a capacity of cooking mid-day meals for around one lakh students on July 7.

The Prime Minister will also visit the International Cooperation and Convention Centre-Rudraksha, where he will inaugurate Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam on the implementation of the National Education Policy, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Thereafter, PM Modi will reach Dr Sampurnanand Sports Stadium, Sigra where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 1,800 crores, the statement added.

Taking another step in this direction, during the programme at Dr Sampurnanand Sports Stadium, Sigra, Prime Minister will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 590 crores. Among these are multiple initiatives under Varanasi Smart City and Urban Projects, including the re-development of Namo Ghat in Phase-I along with the construction of a bathing jetty; conversion of diesel and petrol engines of 500 boats into CNG; redevelopment of Kameshwar Mahadev ward of Old Kashi and over 600 EWS flats constructed in village Harhua, Dasepur; new Vending Zone and urban place prepared under Lahartara-Chowka Ghat Flyover; tourist facility and market complex at Dashashwamedh Ghat; and 33/11 KV Substation at Nagwa under IPDS Work Phase-3.

Further, he will also inaugurate various road projects including the construction of a four-lane road over bridge (ROB) on Babatpur-Kapsethi-Bhadohi road; a bridge on Varuna River on Central Jail road; widening of Pindra-Kathiraon Road; widening of Phoolpur-Sindhaura Link Road; strengthening and construction of eight rural roads; construction of seven PMGSY roads and widening of Dharsauna-Sindhaura road.

In addition, PM Modi will also inaugurate various projects related to the improvement of sewerage and water supply in the district which includes rehabilitation of Old Trunk Sewer Line in Varanasi city through trenchless technology; laying of sewer lines; over 25000 sewer house connections in Trans Varuna area; leakage repair works in Sis Varuna area of the city; rural drinking water scheme at Taatepur village, etc.

Various social and education sector-related projects to be inaugurated include ITI at Village Mahgaon, Phase-II of Vedic Vigyan Kendra in BHU, Govt. Girls Home at Ramnagar, Theme Park in Govt. Old Age Women Home at Durgakund, a statement by PMO said.

He will also inaugurate a synthetic athletic track and synthetic basketball court in Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Sports Complex, Bada Lalpur and various police and safety fire projects including the non-residential Police Station building at Sindhaura, construction of hostel rooms, barracks in Mirzamurad, Cholapur, Jansa and Kapsethi police stations and building of Fire Extinguisher Centre in Pindra.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crores.

Among these are multiple road infrastructure projects including a six-lane widening of the road from Lahartara - BHU to Vijaya Cinema; a four-lane widening of the road from Pandeypur Flyover to Ring Road; four lanes of the road from Kuchaheri to Sandaha; a widening and strengthening of Varanasi Bhadohi Rural Road; construction of five new Roads and four CC roads in Varanasi rural area; construction of ROB near Babatpur railway station on Babatpur-Chaubeypur road.

To give a fillip to tourism in the region, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple projects including the development work of the Sarnath Buddhist Circuit under the World Bank-aided UP Pro-Poor tourism development project, construction of Paavan Path for Asht Vinakaya, Dwadash Jyotirling Yatra, Asht Bhairaw, Nav Gauri Yatra, Tourism Development work of five stoppages in Panchkosi Parikrama Yatra Marg and Tourism development various wards in Old Kashi.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation of Phase 1 of redevelopment works of the Sports Stadium at Sigra.

Prime Minister will inaugurate "Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam" at International Cooperation and Convention Centre-Rudraksha. It is being organised by the Ministry of Education from 7 to 9 July and will provide eminent academicians, policymakers and academic leaders a platform to discuss and share their experiences as well as deliberate on the roadmap for effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. (ANI)

