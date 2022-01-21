New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with district magistrates (DMs) on Saturday via video-conferencing to take direct feedback about the progress and status of implementation of various government schemes and programmes, his office said.

The interaction will help review the performance and ascertain the challenges that are being faced, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi will interact with DMs on January 22 at around 11 AM via video-conferencing, it said.

The prime minister will take direct feedback about the progress and present status of implementation of government schemes and programmes in the districts, the statement said.

The interaction is aimed at achieving saturation of various schemes by various departments in the districts in mission mode, in convergence with all stakeholders.

Under the leadership of PM Modi, the government has continuously taken several steps to overcome the asymmetry in growth and development across the country, the PMO said.

This is in line with the commitment of the government towards raising the living standards of all citizens and ensuring inclusive growth for all, it added.

