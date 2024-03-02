Begusarai (Bihar), Mar 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled a series of oil and gas sector projects worth about Rs 1.62 lakh crore across the country from Bihar's Begusarai district.

The projects are spread across various states like Bihar, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Karnataka.

The PM also flagged off four trains, including the Danapur-Jogbani Express (via Darbhanga–Sakri).

Trains from Jogbani to Saharsa and Siliguri and Sonpur-Vaishali Express were also flagged off.

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CMs Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were present on the occasion.

The PM dedicated to the nation the ‘First Oil' from KG Basin and flagged off the first crude oil tanker from the ONGC Krishna Godavari deepwater project.

