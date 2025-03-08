New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) India is the most vibrant place for science and more women must pursue it to make strides in the sector, said scientists Elina Mishra and Shilpi Soni who took over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media accounts on Women's Day.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, PM Modi handed over his social media accounts to women achievers. Mishra, a nuclear scientist, and Soni, a space scientist, sent out a special message from the X account.

"Space technology, nuclear technology and women empowerment... We are Elina Mishra, a nuclear scientist and Shilpi Soni, a space scientist and we are thrilled to be helming the PM's social media properties on #WomensDay. Our message- India is the most vibrant place for science and thus, we call upon more women to pursue it," their post read.

Both scientists highlighted the growing opportunities in their respective fields, saying India's progress in nuclear and space technology is creating new avenues for women.

"It was unimaginable that a sector like nuclear technology would offer so many opportunities for women in India. Similarly, the increasing participation of women and the private sector in the world of space makes India the most happening place to innovate and grow! Indian women surely have the talent and India surely has the right platform!" they said.

Elina Mishra, hailing from Bhubaneswar, developed her interest in science from her father and was selected to work at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai.

She has contributed to projects in electromagnetism, accelerator physics and nuclear technology, including the development of proton accelerator technology and medical applications for remote healthcare.

Shilpi Soni, from Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, has worked with ISRO for 24 years, contributing to over 35 communication and navigation missions. She emphasized the importance of innovation and self-reliance in space technology.

"ISRO has successfully indigenized highly complex and guarded Space Travelling Wave Tube technology, available globally with only a handful of nations. It is a leap forward for India towards achieving Aatmanirbharta in space technology," she said.

The two scientists encouraged young women to pursue careers in STEM fields and highlighted the crucial role of government support in fostering innovation and scientific advancement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Women's Day message, paid tribute to "Nari Shakti" and reaffirmed his government's commitment to women's empowerment through various schemes and programmes.

"We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our government has always worked to empower women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields!" he posted on X before handing over his social media account for the day.

This is not the first time the Prime Minister has taken such an initiative. In 2020, on Women's Day, he handed over his social media accounts to seven women achievers, giving them a global platform to inspire others.

