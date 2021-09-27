Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) The Bombay High Court has asked the Maharashtra government to inform the court if any government hospital in Mumbai has "pacemaker implantation facility" that can be provided to businessman Rakesh Wadhawan, who is accused of money laundering in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank fraud case.

Also Read | Congress Asks PM Narendra Modi to Talk to Agitating Farmers and Listen to Their Legitimate Grievances.

In an order passed on Friday, a single bench presided over by Justice Bharati Dangre asked the state prison authorities to inform it of the same by September 28.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Robber Tricks Kids Posing As Their Father’s Friend, Escapes With Gold Jewellery and Cash in Avadi.

The bench said if the facility is not available in any government hospital, then Wadhawan will have to be granted the option of undergoing such procedure at a private hospital of his choice and the expenses for it will have to be borne by him.

The HC issued the directions after perusing medical reports submitted by the city-based KEM Hospital, where Wadhawan is currently admitted, and by a private doctor who had visited Wadhawan at the hospital following the court's permission.

As per his medical reports, Wadhawan is suffering from multiple health ailments, including a heart condition known as the 'Tachy-Brady Syndrome'. The heart condition requires Wadhawan to undergo an angioplasty for implanting of a dual chamber pacemaker, Wadhawan's lawyer Abad Ponda told the HC.

As per the order, the KEM authorities told the HC that such a facility was not available at their hospital.

The high court noted that Wadhawan's heart condition was "acute".

"The assistant public prosecutor is directed to take instructions on the availability of the facility in any government hospital in Mumbai. If not, to offer an alternate solution, since the prayer made by learned senior counsel is that the procedure can be carried out by private hospital of his own choice and at his expenses, while in custody," the HC said.

Wadhawan, founder of the Housing Development Infrastructure Limited, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2019 on charges of money laundering in the PMC bank scam.

He has been in judicial custody since then, and currently admitted in the KEM Hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)