Chennai, Jul 22 (PTI) The police announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh to anyone providing information on the culprit involved in the sexual assault of a minor girl in Gummidipoondi near here.

Photographs of the suspect involved in the case were also released by the police to enable the public to identify him and inform them about his whereabouts.

A statement from the police on Tuesday said the Arambakkam police in Tiruvallur district, registered Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case following the sexual assault on the minor girl when she was returning home in Gummidipoondi, about 45 km from here on July 12.

"The suspect in the case has been identified through photographs and videos (obtained from CCTVs). However, his identity is yet to be established," the release from the Director General of Police (DGP) office said.

It further said, "All efforts are being taken by the police in this regard. Further, to aid investigation, a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh will be given to any individual who provides specific and credible information leading to the identification of the suspect and successful detection of the case."

The identity of the informant will be kept strictly confidential to ensure their safety and privacy. Any person who has knowledge or information relevant to the suspect has been requested to contact the Tiruvallur district police on the dedicated mobile number: 99520 60948 through call, SMS, or WhatsApp, it said.

