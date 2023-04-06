Rourkela, Apr 6 (PTI) Odisha Police busted an IPL betting racket in Rourkela steel city and arrested six persons in connection with it, a police official said on Thursday.

The six were arrested in a police raid at a house in the city's civil township area on Wednesday night after receiving information about the racket, the official said.

Eight bank accounts, which had a total Rs 2.5 lakh in them, being used by the alleged fraudsters were blocked, the police said in a release.

No details were released by the police as to which match the betting was being done on.

An IPL match was held between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens in the eastern metropolis on Thursday.

The arrested are aged between 21 and 29 years. One of them hails from Uttar Pradesh, one from Maharashtra and the rest from Chhatisgarh.

The police seized 20 mobile phones, three laptops, four ATM cards of different banks, laptop and mobile phone chargers, besides extension cords.

They have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

A police official said, “We have so far arrested six people. They tried to escape from the scene by pushing us. However, our alert personnel nabbed them.”

Asked about Rourkela being a hideout for IPL betting, he said, “We are still investigating the case.”

