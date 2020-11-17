Kolkata, Nov 17 (PTI) A constable of Kolkata Police died of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of its personnel succumbing to the virus to 12, a health department official said.

Kolkata Police Reverse Force constable Kamal Krishna Bal (53), who had tested positive for the coronavirus a fortnight back, died at a private hospital in the morning, he said.

"We deeply mourn the untimely demise of constable Kamal Krishna Bal, who was posted in the Reverse Force. He was affected with COVID-19 and was at the forefront of our #FightAgainstCorona," the Kolkata Police later tweeted. PTI

