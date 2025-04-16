New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Congress workers protesting against the Central government and central agencies on Wednesday outside the party's office were detained by the police.

The Congress Party has launched a massive protest against the Central government and investigative agencies. The protest follows the ED filing a chargesheet against Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald.

Protests have been organised across the country, with several prominent leaders at the forefront.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate alleged that the ED chargesheet against the party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vendetta politics.

Speaking to ANI, Shrinate said, "The truth is that this is Narendra Modi's vendetta politics...We will face this in court. But you can see people's anger, our workers' anger. It shows that PM Narendra Modi is scared of our leaders and all the issues raised by us. He is scared of the Congress' organisational structure...Rahul Gandhi is someone who is not scared of you. This is a bogus case. The issues raised by Rahul Gandhi have exposed you..."

Shrinate further stated that the public and the party were agitated, further questioning how a money laundering chargesheet could be filed when neither one paisa nor a single asset was laundered nor transferred.

"Our people are agitated, the public is agitated, Congress workers are agitated. In a 12-year-old false case, you remembered only on the last day to file a chargesheet. You invoked charges of money laundering in the chargesheet where not even 1 paisa was laundered, where not even one asset was transferred, where Young India is a non-profit organisation..."

Party leader Sachin Pilot said the case was politically motivated and that the party members had been purposefully targeted.

Speaking to the media, Pilot said, "This is a politically motivated case. We have faith in the judicial system. We will fight it out legally...Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have been purposefully targeted. This has been done to suppress the voice of the opposition..."

Congress national spokesperson Ragini Nayak jibed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that when the PM was afraid, the ED, CBI, and the police came forward.

"When Modi is afraid, the police, CBI and ED come forward. They (ED and CBI) cannot even reach 95 per cent of the conclusion on the cases against the opposition. How is it that a non-profitable organisation with no salary, money, or purchase faces such a ridiculous accusation from the ED...? Nayak questioned. (ANI)

