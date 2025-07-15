Srinagar, Jul 15 (PTI) Mock drills were conducted on Tuesday along the Amarnath Yatra routes in several districts of Kashmir to strengthen the security forces for the ongoing pilgrimage, police said.

A police spokesman said these mock drills were conducted without causing inconvenience to the yatris or the general public, and the cooperation of citizens and pilgrims was appreciated.

To ensure the safety and security of pilgrims undertaking the yatra, the police conducted mock drills along the designated yatra routes in several districts of the Kashmir valley, including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Pulwama and Kulgam, the police spokesman said.

He said the exercises were carried out at strategically significant points to assess the alertness, preparedness and coordination among different security agencies deployed for yatra duties.

The mock drills simulated scenarios of standoff fire, attempted fidayeen attack, IED detection, convoy stoppage, emergency evacuation, crowd management and disaster scenarios due to earthquake, landslides and the likes, the spokesman said.

Senior police officers supervised these mock drills, ensuring that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) were followed and refined where necessary, he said.

Special focus was laid on critical areas prone to congestion or high footfall to test the efficiency of response teams and quick reaction units, he added.

