Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): After the deaths of several people due to the consumption of sanitisers with alcohol content, teams of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) raided sanitiser-manufacturing and marketing units across Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, said Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) office.

SEB also raided country liquor making units all over the state.

Also Read | Mumbai | 5 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported in Dharavi Area Today, Says BMC: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 16, 2020.

Lead by SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijlal, the SEB teams held surprise raids at various places all at the same time. They targeted sales of sanitisers and country liquor.

State police also took part in the massive operation. As of noon on Sunday, as many as 664 cases have been filed against the country liquor makers.

Also Read | Chetan Chauhan, Former India Cricketer, Passes Away at 73 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest.

The SEB sleuths conducted 1,828 awareness programmes at 1,039 places.

In order to enforce a liquor ban, the Andhra Pradesh Government has increased the costs of liquor exorbitantly and reduced the number of shops drastically. With the shortage of branded liquor, demand has increased.

The state government has banned the manufacturing of country-made liquor and has made it a punishable offence.

In this wake, poor people started finding alternative ways to satiate their urge for liquor. They started consuming sanitizers, as it contains alcohol content. By consuming sanitizer instead of alcohol, many people have died in Andhra Pradesh, making the situation worse. Hence, the SEB took up this exercise. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)